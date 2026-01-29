Govt school gets ‘window to cosmos’, girl students learn in virtual universe

NEW DELHI: Until recently, the science classroom at Government Girls Senior Secondary School No. 3 in Badarpur resembled a typical government school laboratory, with charts on the walls, worn textbooks on desks, and a few basic instruments providing a semblance of a science learning space.

However, with the introduction of a model astronomy laboratory, the ordinary classroom has been transformed into what educators describe as a “window to the cosmos.”

The lab has been established with support from the Aahwahan Foundation.