Over 2.20 crore jobs provided at 18,000 job fairs across country in past year: Govt

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, the minister informed the Upper House that the government has created a National Career Service Portal as a single platform for providing employment.

"Overall during the last one year, 18,000 job fairs were organised all over the country and in all a total of 2.22 crore people were given jobs during the period across the country," Mandaviya said.

He said that the central government has so far organised 18 job melas and provided 11.49 jobs in the government sector.