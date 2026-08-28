Govt's moral responsibility to resolve students' issues: Bihar education minister

Patna: It was the government's moral responsibility to find a solution to students' problems, said Bihar Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwari on Friday, a day after the state agreed to act on protesting job aspirants' demands, including holding a single-phase exam for teachers' recruitment.
A few days ago, the state capital witnessed a pitched battle between job aspirants and police as the demonstrators tried to march to the chief minister's residence demanding a single-tier teacher job exam and a transparent recruitment process.
Talking to reporters here, Tiwari said, "If students are facing problems for any reason, it is the moral responsibility of the government to find a solution."
"Youths are the future of the country, and the government is committed to taking decisions in their interest," he added.
The teachers' recruitment exams to be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission next month will be held in a single phase, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday, acceding to a major demand of protesting job aspirants.
The announcement on X was made on Thursday following a meeting between a delegation of protesters and the chief minister.
"It is a historic victory for students of Bihar. We had submitted a charter of 15 demands. Single phase TRE 4 was one of them. The government has agreed to take action on all demands raised by us," said a leader of the All Bihar Students' Union, which had been spearheading the nearly three-week-long agitation.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.