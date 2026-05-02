Govt rolls out Cell Broadcast System to strengthen India's disaster response framework

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Government of India on Saturday launched a nationwide Cell Broadcast System (CBS), a significant upgrade to the country's disaster warning and emergency communication infrastructure, aimed at enabling near real-time, geo-targeted alerts to mobile phones across the country.

The system was inaugurated by Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, who described the initiative as a major step in strengthening India's disaster management framework. He said the launch reflects a clear shift in approach from a reactive response model to a more proactive system focused on safeguarding citizens through early warnings and rapid dissemination of critical information.

"The launch of the Cell Broadcast System marks a transformative step in India's disaster management framework, reflecting our shift from a reactive to a proactive approach in safeguarding citizens," Scindia said at the launch event.

The Cell Broadcast System has been developed indigenously by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in close collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs. The system is designed to allow authorities to broadcast emergency alerts simultaneously to mobile users in specific geographic locations.

According to the Ministry of Communications, CBS enables near real-time, geo-targeted alerts to reach millions of users instantly, ensuring that no individual in the affected area is left out during critical situations. It also addresses the limitations of traditional SMS-based alert systems, which often face delays or disruptions during high network congestion.

Officials stated that the system is designed to function even under heavy network load, making it highly reliable during emergencies when communication networks are often strained. Alerts are delivered as priority pop-up notifications on mobile screens, accompanied by loud alert tones. In some cases, supported devices can also read out the alerts aloud, ensuring accessibility for users.

A nationwide trial of the system was conducted on Saturday as part of its formal launch. During this exercise, emergency alerts were broadcast across mobile phones throughout the country. The alerts were accompanied by a distinctive beep sound, demonstrating the system's ability to deliver warnings within seconds to large populations simultaneously.

The government highlighted that CBS is also capable of multilingual communication, ensuring that alerts can be disseminated in different languages depending on the region. It works across all telecom networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, thereby ensuring wide coverage across both urban and rural areas, including remote and roaming users.

The system enables precise geo-targeting at the level of individual cell towers, allowing authorities to send alerts only to affected areas without unnecessary widespread disruption. At the same time, it is scalable, making it capable of issuing alerts at district, state, or national levels when required.

CBS has been integrated with the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP)-based SACHET platform, which is used for standardised and rapid dissemination of warnings. This integration allows alerts to be quickly issued for a range of emergencies, including natural disasters such as flash floods, cyclones, earthquakes, as well as industrial hazards like gas leaks.

The Ministry of Communications stated that the system strengthens disaster management by improving response time, reducing panic among citizens, and enhancing overall public trust and compliance during emergencies. It also ensures that communication remains uninterrupted even during large-scale disasters or network congestion.

According to the government, pan-India trials of the system have already been completed earlier, with successful deployments during disaster situations in states such as Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The system has also been used during major public events like the Char Dham Yatra, where crowd management and safety alerts were required.

Officials further noted that the indigenous system has also been demonstrated internationally and is aligned with the United Nations' "Early Warnings for All" initiative. This positions India as a contributing nation in global efforts to improve disaster preparedness and early warning systems.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also commented on the nationwide alert system test conducted as part of the launch. He stated that the alert messages received by citizens on their mobile phones were part of a preparedness exercise to evaluate the effectiveness of India's disaster communication systems.

"The message you received on your mobile phones today is a test of our disaster preparedness and our system for disseminating information across the country," Fadnavis said.

He even commended the emergency alert mechanism for being developed indigenously by the Department of Communications in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority.

The most commendable aspect is that this entire system has been developed indigenously within India; I believe this marks yet another technological leap forward for the nation," Fadnavis added.