Govt receives WhatsApp's reply on 'username' feature notice; response being examined

New Delhi: The government has received WhatsApp's reply to the notice on 'username' feature and is examining it, according to sources.

The notice was issued to the Meta-owned messaging platform last Wednesday, questioning WhatsApp's proposed username feature, as the government flagged concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks. The Centre had also directed the platform not to launch the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the government".

The username feature essentially allows people on the messaging platform to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.