Govt reaffirms commitment to prepare future-ready data leaders

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen the capacity-building framework for the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) officers, Dr Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, has reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening NSSTA as a pivotal training anchor for Indian Statistical Systems.

The chairman of the Committee for Reforming Capacity Building of the ISS, PR Meshram, Director General (Data Governance), MoSPI, has submitted the committee's report to Dr Garg.