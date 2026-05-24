Govt putting students' lives in jeopardy, lacks accountability: Kapil Sibal on NEET paper 'leak'

New Delhi: Former law and education minister Kapil Sibal accused the Centre on Saturday of being insensitive and putting students' lives in jeopardy by failing to ensure a foolproof system for the NEET.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of lacking accountability, as those at the helm of the National Testing Agency (NTA) are claiming that only a few questions, and not the entire paper of the medical-entrance exam, were leaked.

Expressing pain over what is happening to the country's examination system, Sibal pointed out that the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) pass percentage for the Class-12 exams has fallen from 89 per cent to 85 per cent.