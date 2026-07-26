Govt programme supports 4.32 lakh rural enterprises, 86 pc from disadvantaged sections

New Delhi: The Start‑up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) supported 4.32 lakh rural enterprises by June-end, and delivered notable gains in profitability, incomes and social inclusion of entrepreneurs of disadvantaged sections of society, the government said on Saturday.

Under SVEP, around 86 per cent of entrepreneurs belong to SC, ST, minority and OBC communities, an official statement said, adding that Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest numbers of enterprises supported.

The programme, implemented through State Rural Livelihoods Missions, supports non‑farm enterprises with training, finance, mentoring and community‑led institutional support.