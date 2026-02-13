SAUBHAGYA, DDUGJY illuminate 2.86 crore homes across India

New Delhi: The Government of India has been supporting states in providing quality power to all consumers through schemes like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA), and the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).



According to the Ministry of Power, the objective of DDUGJY was to connect every inhabited un-electrified census village with electricity and to strengthen the rural electricity distribution system.



The objective of SAUBHAGYA was to achieve universal household electrification by providing electricity connections to all willing un-electrified households in rural areas and all willing poor households in urban areas in the country by March, 2019.