India plans 260 Vande Bharat sleeper trains to upgrade long-distance rail travel

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Indian government has initiated a large-scale manufacturing programme for Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, with plans to produce 260 rakes to enhance long-distance travel across the country.

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, confirmed the target in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Railways stated that the development of these new rolling stocks follows a "holistic approach that combines technological innovation and strategic planning." The manufacturing process involves developing prototypes, followed by extensive testing and trials before transitioning to series production.

According to the Ministry, the programme is being implemented in phases by BEML, the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, and various technology partners.

The induction of these sleeper trainsets into regular passenger service will occur based on "demand and operational readiness."

The initiative aims to set new benchmarks in passenger experience by providing modern coaches equipped with advanced safety features and amenities.

The technical specifications for the new trainsets include jerk-free semi-permanent couplers, anti-climbers, and the KAVACH safety system. The Ministry noted that the trains feature a crashworthy car body design complying with international EN standards.

For fire safety, the coaches include fire-barrier doors and an aerosol-based fire-detection and suppression system installed in electrical cabinets and lavatories.

The trains are designed for a maximum operating speed of 160 KMPH and a design speed of 180 KMPH, supported by a regenerative braking system for energy efficiency.

To improve hygiene, the air conditioning units utilise an indigenously developed UV-C lamp-based disinfection system intended to deactivate 99 per cent of harmful bacteria.

Additional features include centrally controlled automatic plug doors, fully sealed wider gangways, and CCTV surveillance in all coaches. For passenger safety, emergency talk-back units allow for direct communication between passengers and the train manager or loco pilot.

The Ministry also confirmed the inclusion of specialised lavatories for Divyangjan passengers in the driving coaches and a centralised coach monitoring system to manage amenities such as lighting and air conditioning.