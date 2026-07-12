Dharmendra Pradhan orders probe into NCERT's legal lapse

New Delhi: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has ordered a probe into the role of NCERT officials who failed in defending in the high court a decision of "black listing action" against a firm tasked with supplying paper for textbooks, sources said.

Bafna Global Venture Private Limited moved the Delhi High Court on June 24 citing the blacklisting order by NCERT issued on June 22 barring it for two years from participating in the procurement process of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

While nobody from the NCERT appeared for the high court hearing, the court granted immunity to the firm from coercive action till further orders. The court also restrained the NCERT from invoking over Rs 6 crore bank guarantee furnished by the paper supplier.