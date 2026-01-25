Govt opens lower 6 GHz band for licence-free Wi-Fi: Will it mean faster internet?

The government on Wednesday allowed the use of certain wireless devices in the lower 6 GHz frequency band without requiring a licence.

According to a Gazette notification, the new rules are titled Use of Low Power and Very Low Power Wireless Access System including Radio Local Area Network in Lower 6 GHz Band (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules, 2026.

In simple terms, the government has opened a portion of the 6 GHz spectrum so that Wi-Fi and similar wireless devices can be used freely.

The move aims to improve wireless connectivity, reduce network congestion, and support new technologies such as high-speed Wi-Fi.

For consumers, this essentially means faster and more reliable Wi-Fi performance. The government has decided that low-power and very low-power wireless devices operating in the lower 6 GHz band can function without individual licences, provided they do not cause harmful interference to licensed services.