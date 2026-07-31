Govt open to student organisations' suggestions on higher education: Minister Roji John

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (PTI): Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Thursday said the state government would seriously consider suggestions and opinions put forward by student organisations on key issues concerning the higher education sector.
Chairing a meeting with representatives of various student organisations at the Secretariat here, the minister invited them to submit detailed suggestions and concerns regarding the implementation of the four-year undergraduate programme.
He said issues, including the 'year-back' system, would be examined by the Board of Governance before taking an appropriate decision.
On matters related to College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET)'s constituent status and the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance process, the minister said the government would take a decision only after holding discussions with all stakeholders.
Roji also said the government would take steps to make student unions on campuses more active and strengthen academic, cultural and social diversity to make Kerala a model for the country in higher education.
The minister reiterated that all projects announced by the government in the higher education sector would be implemented in a time-bound manner.
Principal Secretary, Higher Education, B Ashok, IAS, Higher Education Council Vice Chairman Dr Achuth Sankar, and representatives of various student organisations attended the meeting, according to an official statement.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.