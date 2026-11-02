Govt notifies grievance redressal rules for rural employment scheme, mandates resolution within 15 days

New Delhi: The Ministry of Rural Development on Monday announced that it has notified the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Grievance Redressal Rules, 2026, establishing a structured, multi-tier and time-bound mechanism to address complaints related to the implementation of the rural employment scheme.

The new rules aim to make grievance redressal more accessible, transparent and accountable while ensuring that complaints raised by beneficiaries and citizens receive prompt attention and appropriate action.

"The Rules aim to make grievance redressal more accessible, transparent and accountable, while ensuring that citizens' concerns receive timely attention and appropriate action," the ministry stated.