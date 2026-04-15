Govt mulls ECLGS-type credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs amid West Asia Crisis: Official

New Delhi: The Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises is in touch with the Department of Financial Services to explore an ECLGS-like credit guarantee scheme to support MSMEs amid the West Asia crisis, a senior official stated on Wednesday.

Responding to a media query on whether a credit guarantee scheme was in the works for MSMEs, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Rajneesh said, "We are in constant touch with the Department of Financial Services regarding ECLGS kind of a mechanism. So, at an appropriate stage I will be in a position to share further details on this".