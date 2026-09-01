Govt seeks SC nod to scrap 13 FIRs over Delhi NEET protest violence, promises no future harassment of students

New Delhi, India (PTI): The government has moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of FIRs registered in Delhi against NEET protesters and assured that they would not be targeted or harassed in future, the CJP said on Monday, while calling for similar action by BJP-NDA governments in other states.
"The government has filed quashing of all FIRs wrt (with regards to) Delhi and have ensured no targeting or harassment in future as well. We are monitoring the situation," CJP's chief spokesperson Saurav Das said in a post on X.
The Supreme Court agreed to hear the Delhi Police application on Tuesday.
The application seeks to quash 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in connection with the NEET paper leak protests and requests permission to file a fresh FIR against 2,873 people present at the protest site to investigate their alleged role in the violence.
Das said he, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and other Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members would be present in the Supreme Court when the matter is taken up for an urgent hearing. He also expressed hope that BJP-NDA governments in other states would file similar applications.
"Hope the other BJP/NDA states will file the same application by tonight," he said.
Das said the CJP was also expecting progress on compensation for the families of students who died following the NEET controversy.
"Positive development is expected on the compensation for families of the dead NEET victims too," he said.
He said the CJP would continue to stand by students and young people facing action in connection with the agitation. "We continue to stand by all young persons and every student. We will never let them be alone when it comes to facing the brunt of the state," he said.
Das said a government delegation had travelled to Puducherry over the past three days to meet him and give progress reports. "The government delegation also flew down to Pondicherry to meet me in the last three days to talk and give progress reports," he said.
In his video statement, Das said discussions with the government delegation included FIRs and compensation. "The promises that were made to the youth will have to be kept by the government. We will ensure that the government fulfils these promises," he said.
The CJP-led agitation against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination began at Jantar Mantar on June 20 and was called off on July 25 after the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government accepted the group's other demands.
The July 20 march to Parliament during the NEET agitation saw a heavy security response as protesters attempted to proceed from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. Security personnel used lathis and tear gas during the action; while pellet guns were also used, leaving several protesters with pellet injuries.
The CJP has called for a peaceful march from India Gate to the Delhi Police headquarters on September 5, accusing the government of failing to honour promises made on July 25.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.