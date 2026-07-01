Gov't likely to issue notice to WhatsApp over username feature

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS): Alarmed at a possible misuse of an upcoming global username feature by Meta's WhatsApp, the government is considering issuing a notice to the Mark Zuckerberg-run social media giant.
The matter is related to concerns that, like Telegram, the feature can allegedly be misused, and the government has expressed displeasure and serious concerns over it, according to government sources.
Sources earlier indicated that popular messaging platforms could be held accountable if new features create opportunities for fraud, amid growing debate over WhatsApp's recently announced username feature.
They said that messaging platforms like WhatsApp must ensure that their products are not misused for impersonation or misinformation.
WhatsApp is launching usernames for privacy, enabling users to interact without disclosing phone numbers.
While this can protect user identity, cyber-security experts warn of risks like impersonation and scams, highlighting the necessity for robust anti-abuse measures to ensure safety of millions of users in India.
WhatsApp has announced the rollout of usernames, allowing users of the instant messaging platform to communicate with family, friends, or businesses without sharing their phone numbers.
According to WhatsApp, users will soon be able to pick unique usernames, similar to those on social media platforms. Meta described the move as "designed to protect the privacy of your phone number," adding that “people need to know your exact username to contact you.”
Earlier, Telegram and Signal also allowed users to hide their phone numbers and use only a username for a very long time.
However, the Indian laws require messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to link to a verified mobile number. Under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) enforces strict SIM-binding mandates to combat digital fraud.
Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo also expressed concerns about fake usernames that could resemble a well-known person or business. “In a country such as India, this could be a disaster, if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp,” he posted on social media.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.