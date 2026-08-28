KPSC Scam row: Kumaraswamy calls for Priyank Kharge’s resignation

Bengaluru: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam.

"I am observing what has been happening in Karnataka for the last several days because of the Karnataka Public Service Commission episode, where a youngster made an allegation that for the post of Veterinary Doctor, they had fixed Rs 80 lakh to get an appointment and to succeed in the KPSC process," Kumaraswamy said.



He said the Enforcement Directorate had raided several places over the last week.

"In that regard, the ED raided several places over the last one week. After that, this government, instead of taking responsible action, allowed one of the custodians of the examination -- the Examination Controller, who represents the State Government -- to run away from the state," he alleged.

Targeting the Home Minister, he said, "The Home Minister himself stated in the media that the officer had taken permission from senior authorities and had left to see his father who was unwell. Actually, he just went away. That was the reaction of the Home Minister. Now he is saying, 'I don't know where he is.'"

"These people are protecting corrupt officers by giving them permission to leave the state. On one side they say they want to bring transparency in administration; on the other side, the way they are behaving, they are protecting culprits and helping them escape from the state. This is what is happening with the support of the Home Minister," Kumaraswamy said.



The reaction comes amid the alleged disappearance of IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) search of his Bengaluru residence in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment of veterinary officers.