Tamil Nadu orders 500-metre drug-free buffer around all higher education campuses

The state government has issued directive for drug-free zone around Higher Education Institution (HEI) campuses. Accordingly, it has sought compliance report from all the colleges. Issuing a directive to this effect, the Higher Education department has asked all Government and Government-aided colleges in the state to ensure that a 500-metre drug-free zone is maintained around their campuses in line with the National Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) guidelines.

The principals of these colleges have been instructed to conduct a physical verification of the area surrounding their institutions and submit a compliance report through the Higher Education Management Information System (HIMS) portal by July 15.

The directive states that no shop or outlet dealing in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, alcohol, tobacco or any other intoxicating substances should operate within a radius of 500 metres of any educational institution, in accordance with existing legal provisions and government instructions.

As part of the verification, colleges have been asked to provide details including the date of inspection, whether the 500-metre area has been physically verified and whether any outlets selling alcohol or tobacco are functioning within the prohibited zone. Institutions must also report any instances of illegal sale or use of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances in the vicinity and, where applicable, specify the name and location of such shops or outlets.