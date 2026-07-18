'Paper leaks will not be allowed to recur': Shahnawaz Hussain on NEET

New Delhi: BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday said the government had addressed concerns related to the NEET examination and was taking measures to prevent paper leaks in the future.
Speaking to ANI, Hussain said the declaration of the NEET results had brought relief to students across the country.
"The NEET results are out. Many students have performed well, and the shortcomings associated with the examination have been rectified. The government has addressed this very effectively, and the matter is now closed. The government is committed to ensuring that no paper leaks occur in the future and is adopting all necessary measures to prevent them," he said.
According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses in NEET UG 2026.
Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination conducted on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad in 13 languages.
Commenting on the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Hussain further appealed to the Opposition to participate constructively in the proceedings.
Referring to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Hussain alleged that Parliament should not be disrupted and said the Opposition's responsibility was to ensure the House functioned smoothly and that members were able to raise public issues.
"When we were in the Opposition, we aimed to secure the maximum opportunity to speak. Today, MPs belonging to Rahul Gandhi's team and his allied parties are known only for creating a ruckus, engaging in scuffles, and stalling parliamentary proceedings. This is not the proper role for the Opposition," Hussain said.
The Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament for 2026 will begin on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. President Droupadi Murmu officially approved the government's recommendation to convene both Houses for this four-week legislative period.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.