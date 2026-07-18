'Paper leaks will not be allowed to recur': Shahnawaz Hussain on NEET

New Delhi: BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday said the government had addressed concerns related to the NEET examination and was taking measures to prevent paper leaks in the future.



Speaking to ANI, Hussain said the declaration of the NEET results had brought relief to students across the country.

"The NEET results are out. Many students have performed well, and the shortcomings associated with the examination have been rectified. The government has addressed this very effectively, and the matter is now closed. The government is committed to ensuring that no paper leaks occur in the future and is adopting all necessary measures to prevent them," he said.



According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), 11.21 lakh candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses in NEET UG 2026.