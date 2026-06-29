Govt rolls out incentive scheme for medical device manufacturers

New Delhi: In a boost to India's medical device manufacturing industry, the Government has invited applications from eligible entities under the Scheme for Strengthening of Medical Device Industry (SMDI), as per a statement by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

According to the release, applications are invited under two key sub-schemes to promote domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence, support innovation and boost value chains in India's medical devices sector. Furthermore, the selected candidates will be eligible for a significant financial benefit of up to Rs 10 crore.

The two sub-schemes are namely-- Marginal Investment Scheme for Reducing Import Dependence and Medical Device Clinical Studies Support Scheme (MDCSS).

As per the release, under the Marginal Investment Scheme, selected applicants will be eligible for a one-time capital subsidy of up to Rs 10 crore on a reimbursement basis for manufacturing key components, raw materials, finished devices or accessories aimed at reducing import dependence.

"Selected applicants would be incentivised through a one-time capital subsidy of up to Rs 10 crore on a reimbursement basis for manufacturing key components/ raw material/ finished devices/ accessories to reduce import dependence under the Marginal Investment Scheme," the release said.

Apart from this, under the MDCSS, the government will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 5 crore to the applicants for conducting clinical investigations, clinical performance evaluations, post-market follow-up studies and animal studies, also on a reimbursement basis.

"The department will provide financial support of up to ₹5 crore under the MDCSS Scheme for conducting clinical investigation/clinical performance evaluation/Post Market Follow-up Study/animal studies to the eligible applicants on a reimbursement basis," the release said.

Eligible applicants are required to submit proposals online through the official portal http://smdi.lsssdc.in on or before July 23, 2026 (6:00 PM). Detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria and application procedures are available on the Department of Pharmaceuticals website at https://pharma-dept.gov.in/schemes.



This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.