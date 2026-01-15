Govt initiates programme to create AI tools for monitoring financial reporting

New Delhi: In a bid to create AI-powered solutions that help in monitoring financial reporting quality and speed up internal tasks, the government has announced the ‘IndiaAI Financial Reporting Compliance Challenge’.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), in partnership with IndiaAI, has launched the challenge to solicit AI-driven solutions.

Participants will compete for a total prize pool of Rs 1.5 crore, with up to 10 teams receiving Rs 5 lakh each during a virtual refinement stage, and one winner potentially securing a two-year contract with NFRA worth up to Rs 1 crore for national-scale deployment.