Gov't surrendered before students: KC Venugopal

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27 (ANI): All India Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the central government surrendered before the country's youth and students following intense nationwide protests over examination irregularities.

Venugopal's remarks come hours before the Centre is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"The youth and students have given a clear warning to Narendra Modi ji. That is why the government has surrendered and is now bringing the bill. Earlier, their stand was that there would be no discussion in Parliament, but now they are saying they will bring the bill. We will meet tomorrow and decide our stand. Congress is very clear. The demands raised by our leader Rahul Gandhi before the Prime Minister and the government include the demand of the entire nation and India's students. The NEET and CBSE examination issues have affected students' futures, and many children have suffered. This examination system has ruined the future of youth and students. Those responsible must answer, which is why we demanded the resignation of the concerned minister, and he resigned," he said.

Venugopal further said, "Our leader has also written to the Home Minister asking who ordered the police action against students. The government must answer these questions in Parliament... We salute the youth and students of the country. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we stand with the students and youth," he asserted.

The government is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha tomorrow as part of its moves to prevent paper leaks in the future in competitive exams.

The proposed legislation includes provisions for fast-track courts, stricter punishments and measures to strengthen the examination system amid nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and is expected to continue till August 13.

(ANI)