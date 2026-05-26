Govt eyes major health insurance scheme for children with disabilities

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning a health insurance scheme that could provide coverage of up to Rs 13 lakh for children with disabilities, helping thousands of parents manage the soaring costs of treatment, surgeries and assistive equipment.

According to sources, the proposed initiative aims to support children with special needs by covering expenses related to surgeries, hospital treatment, medical procedures and essential equipment required for their care.

Sources said the proposal to provide assistance of up to `13 lakh to children with disabilities is currently being examined at multiple administrative levels. Discussions are underway regarding the implementation framework, and the proposal is expected to be placed before the Rekha Gupta-led Cabinet soon.

The objective is to ensure that no child with disabilities is denied quality healthcare because of financial constraints. Families often spend lakhs of rupees on surgeries, therapies and assistive devices, and the scheme is intended to significantly reduce that burden.

Sources added that the government is also considering linking the scheme with empanelled hospitals and rehabilitation centres to ensure seamless access to treatment and specialised care.“Children with developmental disorders, physical disabilities and chronic medical conditions often require continuous medical attention. The proposed insurance cover could become a lifeline for economically weaker families,” a source said.

The move would add to the welfare measures already being provided by the government for persons with disabilities.