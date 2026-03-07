Govt extends export obligation period for select schemes till Aug 31



The relaxation applies to Advance Authorisations, including Advance Authorisation for Annual Requirement and Special Advance Authorisation, as well as EPCG Authorisations. The extension granted under the Public Notice will be in addition to the existing provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) and Handbook of Procedures (HBP), which allow exporters to seek EO period extensions upon payment of prescribed composition fees.

The Regional Authorities of DGFT will verify compliance with the Export Obligation requirements at the time of issuance of the Export Obligation Discharge Certificate (EODC), closure, or regularisation of the authorisation.