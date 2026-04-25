Fuel panic? Govt says LPG, PNG and CNG supply is fully covered

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday said the government has ensured "100% supply" of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG, while urging citizens to avoid panic buying amid the evolving West Asia situation.

In a detailed update on key sectors, the ministry said, "Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the Government has ensured that 100% supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport)."

It added that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel across the country and "regular retail prices for Petrol and Diesel are unchanged and there is no price increase at PSU OMCs Retail Outlets."

The advisory comes against the backdrop of concerns linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. The government urged citizens to remain calm, stating, "Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Govt is making all efforts to ensure availability."

On LPG supply, the ministry said domestic deliveries remain stable. "No dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships," it noted, adding that online bookings have surged to nearly 99 per cent. To prevent diversion, "Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to more than 94.5%," it said.

For commercial LPG, supply has been partially restored. "Total commercial LPG allocation has been increased to about 70% of pre-crisis levels," the ministry said, with priority given to hospitals and essential sectors such as pharma, agriculture and steel.

The government has also stepped up enforcement. "Yesterday, more than 2400 raids were conducted across the country," while PSU oil companies imposed penalties on 309 LPG distributorships and suspended 70 LPG distributorships," it said.

To ease pressure on LPG demand, the Centre is promoting alternative fuels. "Alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been made available," while states have been advised to expand PNG connections. The government said more than 5.36 lakh PNG connections have been activated since March.

On crude and refining, the ministry said all refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate inventories. "Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption," it added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said maritime operations remain unaffected. "All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours," it stated, adding that port operations across India are normal.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also issued advisories for Indian nationals in Iran. "Indian nationals [are] advised to avoid travelling to Iran and those already there... are urged to leave via land border routes," the release noted, adding that 2,443 Indians have already been assisted in exiting the country.

The government said it continues to coordinate with states under the Essential Commodities Act to prevent hoarding and black marketing, while holding regular review meetings to monitor supply and counter misinformation.