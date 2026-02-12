Owaisi Raises Concerns Over Minority Education and Scholarships During Budget Debate



Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said, "Coming to the US trade deal, Trump signed an executive order - if we directly or indirectly purchase Russian oil, they will impose 25% tariff. Who is this 'gori chamdi wala' who will sit there and dictate to us? Did the nation attain freedom for this? We will purchase oil from whoever we want. Who are you to tell us? It is unfortunate that the Govt is silent. Why are we lowering ourselves before this 'gori chamdi wala'? Where is our self-respect?"

Owaisi also raised concerns over India's trade agreements with the European Union, warning that the country's industry is at risk of de-industrialisation.