Govt committed to strengthening higher education, skill development: Manipur CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Friday said the state government is fully committed to supporting higher education and skill development in the state.
Addressing the 15th convocation of Manipur University, he said the occasion was not merely ceremonial but a celebration of perseverance, hard work and the potential of the graduating students.
"The state government is fully committed to supporting higher education and skill development in the state. It will continue to work hand in hand with institutions like Manipur University to ensure that youths have access to the best possible opportunities," he said.
Singh said the university has been an epicentre of intellectual pursuit where challenges of society are addressed through research and critical thinking.
He expressed satisfaction that 572 students of the university have secured placements in government and private sectors over the past two years.
Urging students to draw inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said they should strive to become "job creators instead of job seekers".
More than 1,000 graduates were awarded degrees during the convocation, including 332 gold medals for outstanding academic performance.
The convocation was held after a gap of 12 years and was attended virtually by students and faculty members of Bethany College in Churachandpur, Presidency College in Kangpokpi district, and Moreh College in Tengnoupal district.
Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who was also present on the occasion, said it was a moment of great pride and fulfilment for the graduating students, marking not only the culmination of their academic journey but the beginning of a new phase filled with opportunities and responsibilities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.