Arunachal Pradesh plans state-backed venture fund to boost startup ecosystem

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthen the startup ecosystem in the state and assured positive consideration of a proposal to establish a state-sponsored venture capital fund.

Speaking at the inauguration of a state-of-the-art 'Do It Yourself' (DIY) lab and a startup investment pitching session here, he also announced plans for a dedicated building for the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP) in the next financial year, an official statement said.