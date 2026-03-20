Gujarat Govt aims to extend tap water to remote areas, says CM

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat governemnt has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 to enhance rural drinking water supply, aiming to strengthen water management, ensure continuous supply, and sustain "Har Ghar Jal" achievements.



Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, another significant step has been taken towards ensuring safe and adequate drinking water in rural areas of the state,the release said.



In the presence of Chief Minister and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the State Government and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation of the Central Government under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 to further enhance water accessibility in rural areas.