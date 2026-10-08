Govt coming out with paper on AI regulations next month: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday that the government plans to bring out a consultation paper on artificial intelligence (AI) regulations within a month, with a key focus on ensuring AI safety and curbing the danger posed by deepfakes.

"I will request the department to come out with a regulation-focused consultation paper, which focuses on safety. That's the most important point-- safety related to AI use," the minister said at an event.

Vaishnaw pointed out that deepfakes are a nuisance which can cause huge problems in society.