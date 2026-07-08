Govt bringing policy interventions, new schemes to strengthen MSMEs: Joint Secretary, Mercy Epao



"GIFT scheme is Green Investment and Finance and Technology Scheme and as we move towards the 2030 goal, we see that MSMEs have to also now transit to greener energy so that our processes become cleaner and cleaner. We are helping the MSMEs with this," she said.

On technology adoption, Epao said the ministry is supporting Industry 4.0 through its Technology Centres and the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NIMSME), where the workforce is trained on modern machines and technologies to create an industry-ready workforce.

Epao said the proposed MSME Export Centre at the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NIMSME) in Hyderabad has already been approved but is yet to be implemented and is expected to become operational in around two years.