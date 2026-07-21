Shashi Tharoor seeks discussion on student protests in Parliament

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said it was "unconscionable" for the government not to keep a discussion in Parliament on the student protest in Delhi and the police action that occurred during the march, and urged the Speaker to intervene directly to break the ongoing deadlock in the House.



Tharoor accused the Centre of being "stubborn" about the issue, questioning which place is more suitable for discussions than Parliament.

"This is a really unfortunate situation. As I said, what Parliament is for is for discussion. We have a number of issues that are burning up the nation, including this capital city. We've seen what happened yesterday. And in these circumstances, if Parliament is not the forum to discuss them, then what is the forum? The government's being unfortunately very stubborn about these things," Tharoor told reporters outside Parliament.



The remarks come amid a stormy Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessing repeated adjournments since Monday due to continuous sloganeering over the NEET-UG paper leak issue from opposition leaders.