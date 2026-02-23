Gov't backs NEET-PG percentile reduction to prevent seat wastage

An affidavit filed by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) stated that the challenge to the January 13 notification issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) -- which reduced the qualifying cut-off percentiles for postgraduate medical admissions to abnormally low, zero, and even negative levels after the declaration of results and completion of two rounds of counselling -- was misconceived, as it pertained to an academic and policy determination taken within the statutory framework of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.