Gov't Ayurveda College in Kochi shuts after students fall ill

Kochi, Jun 18 (PTI) Amid a rise in Shigella cases in Kerala, the Government Ayurveda College in Tripunithura here declared a week-long holiday after more than 25 students staying in its hostels developed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea, officials said on Thursday.
According to health officials, the cases were initially reported among students staying in the girl's hostel.
On Thursday, students from the boys' hostel also reported similar symptoms.
Health officials said water samples from the hostels have been collected for testing and the college authorities have been directed to carry out chlorination measures.
In addition, samples from the affected students will be examined to ascertain whether they have been infected with Shigella or any other bacterial infection.
So far, the state has reported 91 Shigella cases, including five confirmed cases this month.
Authorities are on high alert following the increase in reported cases across the state.
Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps.
It spreads mainly through contaminated food or water and through contact with infected persons.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.