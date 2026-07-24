Odisha govt approves 152 teaching posts for ten medical colleges and hospitals

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare department on Thursday approved 152 posts of professor, associate professor, assistant professor and senior resident for different departments in 10 government medical colleges of the state.
Official sources said the new posts have been approved for the super speciality departments of the medical colleges and hospitals. Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling said the recruitments will make advanced and quality super speciality treatment more accessible in various government hospitals and health institutions across the state.
"The state government is committed to providing excellent healthcare services to the people. With this step, we expect an increase in human resources and the state's healthcare services to reach new heights in the coming days," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.