Govt offers export support amid West Asia tensions

New Delhi: The Centre today announced the Resilience & Logistic Intervention for Export promotion (RELIEF) scheme to support Indian exporters impacted by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The initiative aims to provide a calibrated support package to stabilise export flows and protect India's market share during the crisis period. The scheme focuses on mitigating the sharp rise in logistics costs and insurance premiums for shipments heading to the Gulf and West Asia.



The details of the intervention were shared during a press briefing by the Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, who stated that the "Middle East conflict has an impact" and noted there are significant "challenges due to this conflict."



The Commerce Secretary also informed that "the government has come together to set up two inter-ministerial group in the Department of Commerce. We are meeting daily to assess the challenges. We are trying to listen to them and respond to them."