Haryana to be developed as knowledge economy hub, says CM Saini as govt reshapes education ecosystem

Hisar (PTI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the government aims to establish the state as a knowledge economy hub.
To achieve this objective, the state's education ecosystem is being reshaped on the principles of 'Re-design, Re-imagine and Re-invest'. Under this vision, comprehensive reforms in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) have been implemented across state universities and their affiliated colleges.
The chief minister was addressing a function at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar.
He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7.58 crore. These included the foundation stone of a girls' hostel to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore and the inauguration of the nursing department building constructed at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore.
Saini said that Guru Jambheshwar University has set an exemplary benchmark in the effective implementation of the NEP.
He said that the youth have high expectations from institutions such as this university. These institutions should emerge as centres of research and innovation, serving as a bridge between local industries and global technologies. Only then can the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi be realised, he said.
The chief minister said that in accordance with the teachings of Guru Jambheshwar Maharaj, the state government firmly believes that the objective of higher education is not merely to award degrees, but to build a society that is ethical, sensitive and aware.
The chief minister said that providing skill-based education for human capital development is one of the government's foremost priorities.
Accordingly, Haryana is preparing its youth for emerging sectors of the future such as artificial intelligence, green technologies, the semiconductor ecosystem, cyber security, data analytics and robotics.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.