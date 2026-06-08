Govt, academia and industry must work together to generate jobs: Nagaland Governor

Kohima: Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Saturday emphasised the need for stronger collaboration among government agencies, educational institutions, industries, and social organisations to create sustainable employment and livelihood opportunities.
The Governor said coordinated efforts by all stakeholders are essential to bridge skill gaps, enhance employability, and ensure inclusive economic growth while opening new avenues for the state's youth.
Inaugurating the Kohima Job Fair 2026 at Don Bosco College, Kohima, the Governor emphasised the importance of collective efforts to address employment challenges and create meaningful opportunities for the state's youth.
Yadav expressed appreciation for the participation of more than 25 companies at the job fair, representing various sectors, and for the presence of over 500 job seekers, noting that the turnout reflected both the aspirations of Nagaland's youth and the commitment of employers to support talent development and employment generation.
Highlighting the employment scenario in the state, the Governor noted that as of February 2026, Nagaland had 70,469 registered unemployed job seekers.
He underscored the need for stronger collaboration among government agencies, educational institutions, industries, and social organisations to create sustainable pathways to employment and livelihoods.
The Governor commended the Ministry of Labour & Employment, National Career Service Centre for SC/ST Kohima, Regional Employment Exchange (MCC) Kohima, AIDA–Don Bosco Career Guidance and Job Placement Services, Dimapur, Don Bosco College, Kohima, and all collaborating organisations for their dedication to youth development.
He also acknowledged the significant contribution of the Don Bosco Job Placement Network, which became the first NGO in India to be enrolled on the National Career Service Portal as a Placement Network under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Over the past 7 years, the network has facilitated employment opportunities for more than 40,000 young people nationwide through career guidance, skill training, and job placement services.
Expressing gratitude to the participating employers and recruiters, the Governor stated that their involvement demonstrated confidence in the capabilities and potential of Nagaland's youth, while contributing to the state's and the nation's economic growth.
Encouraging the young job seekers to make the most of the opportunity, the Governor urged them to remain confident, embrace learning, and be prepared to take on new challenges.
He emphasised that employment brings dignity, self-reliance, and hope, and called upon all stakeholders to continue working together to empower young people and enable them to contribute meaningfully to society.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.