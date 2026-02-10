Governor Speaks on Purpose of Education at College Foundation Day Event

The Governor of Bihar and Chancellor of state universities, Arif Mohammed Khan, on Sunday said that education should focus on developing informed citizens and not remain limited to the awarding of degrees. He was speaking at the 83rd foundation day event of Gaya College, held on Sunday.

During the programme, the Governor unveiled a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda and released a book documenting his life. In his address, Khan spoke broadly about the role of educational institutions in shaping civic awareness.

On the sidelines of the event, the Vice-Chancellor of Magadh University outlined a series of academic and administrative steps taken by the university in recent years. These include efforts to bring regularity to academic sessions by conducting around 155 examinations over a three-year period. The university has also introduced centralised evaluation to reduce delays in the declaration of examination results.