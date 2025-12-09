Governor Refers Tamil Nadu Siddha University Bill to President

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi has reserved for the President’s consideration the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill, which was passed again by the state Assembly this October in the same form as it was originally introduced in 2022, TN government sources confirmed.

The move assumes significance after the recent opinion offered by the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in a Presidential Reference that timelines cannot be set for governors or the President to act on bills but the governor also cannot exercise a “pocket veto” by sitting on a Bill indefinitely.

Ravi’s latest move is likely to be contested by the state government in the Supreme Court.