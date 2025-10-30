Governor Jishnu Dev Varma calls for Renaissance in Indian School Education

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma called for a renaissance in school education rooted in India’s civilisational ethos and responsive to global change.

“Reimagine education the Indian way by blending knowledge with wisdom, technology with values, and innovation with compassion,” he said at the inaugural of the three-day annual conference of the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) on Wednesday.

The 54th edition of the conference, themed ‘Future of School Education – Opportunities and Challenges’, brought together over 70 school boards from India and abroad, including Cambridge International and the International Baccalaureate (IB).