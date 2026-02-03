Governor flags illegality in V-C search panels, warns Tamil Nadu govt on UGC norm violations

CHENNAI: Taking a dim view of the government-constituted search committees to recommend panel of names for nominating vice-chancellors (V-C) to certain state-run universities, the Lok Bhavan on Monday said allowing the V-C selection process to continue in the present form, including “interactions with shortlisted candidates”, not only transgresses judicial orders and is legally untenable but is also in contravention of the UGC norms.

The governor’s office objected to the continuation of the selection process in three state universities after the search committees, including those for Bharathidasan and Periyar Universities, interacted with shortlisted candidates despite interim court orders and multiple cases pending before constitutional courts.

In a statement issued by Lok Bhavan, the governor, who is chancellor of state universities, said the search committees for Bharathiar, Bharathidasan, and Periyar Universities were constituted and their tenure was extended in violation of the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2018, as they (committees) did not include the mandatory nominee of the UGC chairman.