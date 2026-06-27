Governor calls for entrepreneurship-led higher education reforms

Kochi: Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Friday stressed the need to reshape higher education institutions into centres that nurture entrepreneurship and innovation, saying universities should equip students to create opportunities rather than merely seek employment.

Addressing a gathering at the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Hall, he called on industry associations to actively collaborate with educational institutions in promoting skill development and entrepreneurial initiatives. He said establishing entrepreneurship development cells in universities would be crucial to realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.