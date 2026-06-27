Governor calls for entrepreneurship-led higher education reforms

Kochi: Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Friday stressed the need to reshape higher education institutions into centres that nurture entrepreneurship and innovation, saying universities should equip students to create opportunities rather than merely seek employment.
Addressing a gathering at the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Hall, he called on industry associations to actively collaborate with educational institutions in promoting skill development and entrepreneurial initiatives. He said establishing entrepreneurship development cells in universities would be crucial to realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.
Arlekar said entrepreneurship in India should be guided by ethical values and social responsibility rather than being driven solely by profit motives.
Highlighting the role of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said the policy provides a framework for multidisciplinary learning and skill-based education that can help students become more self-reliant.
The Governor also spoke about sustainability initiatives, citing his efforts to make the Goa Assembly paperless, which he said saved 1,298 trees during a single 10-day session. He added that he has recommended a similar digital transition for the Kerala Assembly in line with practices adopted by the new Parliament building.