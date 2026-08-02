Governor Bagde directs universities to set up Rajasthani language centres

Jaipur: In a significant step towards promoting the state’s linguistic and cultural heritage, Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde has directed all state-funded universities to establish Rajasthani Language Study Centres.
The move aims to encourage academic research, teaching, and preservation of the Rajasthani language in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises learning in mother tongues.
A directive issued by the Governor’s Secretariat has been sent to the vice-chancellors of 11 state universities, asking them to immediately initiate the process of setting up the centres and report the progress to the Raj Bhavan.
The Governor’s Secretariat noted that while the Rajasthani language is spoken across a large part of the state and represents its rich cultural heritage, similar initiatives have already been taken to establish Marathi Language Study Centres in universities.
In the same spirit, Rajasthani language centres will now be established in Rajasthan’s major universities. The letter also highlighted that the National Education Policy gives the highest priority to education in the mother tongue, making the establishment of dedicated Rajasthani language centres an important academic initiative.
The directive has been issued to 11 state universities across Rajasthan, including Rajasthan University (Jaipur), Jai Narain Vyas University (Jodhpur), Mohanlal Sukhadia University (Udaipur), Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (Ajmer), Kota University (Kota), Maharaja Ganga Singh University (Bikaner), Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (Kota), Govind Guru Tribal University (Banswara), Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (Sikar), Maharaja Surajmal Brij University (Bharatpur), and Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (Alwar).
All vice-chancellors have been directed to initiate the process of establishing Rajasthani Language Study Centres at the earliest and submit a compliance report to the Governor’s Secretariat.
The initiative is expected to strengthen research, documentation, and academic engagement with the Rajasthani language while preserving the state’s literary and cultural legacy for future generations.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.