Governor asks Odisha universities to complete faculty recruitment by November

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday asked vice-chancellors of state universities to initiate the recruitment process for vacant teaching posts by the first week of November and complete it by the end of the month.
The governor issued such direction at a meeting with the VCs at the Lok Bhavan. Kambhampati said filling vacant teaching posts was the next major challenge after the appointment of vice-chancellors in state universities.
Recalling that vice-chancellors of 14 universities were appointed on a single day after he assumed office as Governor, Kambhampati said that clear timelines should now be set for completing the faculty recruitment process.
"Merit should be the priority in the appointment of teaching faculty. Quality and merit cannot be compromised," the governor said, stressing the need to recruit the best available faculty.
The governor also suggested that all eligible applicants be called for interviews instead of extensive shortlisting and scrutiny at the initial stage. Such a process, he said, would ensure that no eligible candidate felt excluded while giving interview panels a wider pool of candidates to choose from.
Kambhampati also urged universities to pursue green certification, citing the platinum certification received by Odisha Lok Bhavan from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).
Most universities already have substantial green cover, he said, adding that they could secure certification with some additional efforts.
He also sought details from universities pursuing accreditation and suggested a common tenure for vice-chancellors across state public universities. "There are some universities where the vice-chancellor has a three-year tenure and some have four years. There should be a common tenure," he said.
The governor further urged universities to adopt solar power on their campuses, either through their own initiatives or under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model.
Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj endorsed the governor's suggestions and asked vice-chancellors to set timelines for completing the recruitment process.
Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aravind Agrawal made a presentation on the status of teaching faculty recruitment in state public universities during the meeting.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.