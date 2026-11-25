New Delhi: The government plans to widen support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help them scale up, adopt advanced technologies and become more competitive, Secretary in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Bharat Khera said.

Speaking at the FICCI-CMSME Annual Summit 2026, Khera said support would focus on areas such as finance, technology, marketing and skilling.

He added that programmes promoting green and energy-efficient technology adoption would be expanded over the next couple of years following a good response to pilot initiatives.