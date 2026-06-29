Amaravati Central Library construction to begin in July, says Library Council

Vijayawada: The foundation stone for Amaravati's Central Library will be laid in July, with construction expected to be completed within two years, State Library Council Chairman Gonuguntla Koteshwara Rao announced on Sunday.

Speaking at the flagging off of a library awareness bus tour in Vijayawada, Koteshwara Rao said the Andhra Pradesh government was committed to reviving and modernising libraries across the state. He added that efforts would be made to expedite book procurement through the Library Department and raise issues related to library modernisation with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh.