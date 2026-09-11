HP CM Sukhu: HPNLU infrastructure to get Govt support

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has committed state assistance to upgrade and expand the infrastructure at the Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) in Shimla, aiming to improve student facilities and educational standards.



Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the State Government would assist in augmenting and strengthening the existing infrastructure of Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, to ensure quality education for the students.



While reviewing the various issues of the University late evening on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is committed to further strengthening the infrastructure of the University and also stressed the need for generating its own resources.