Government school students want Tamil teacher back; threaten to skip exam

DINDIGUL: 57 students of Chengattampatti Government Middle School in Batlagundu, along with several parents, staged a protest in front of the school and threatened to boycott examinations scheduled for Monday, over the transfer of their Tamil teacher to a different school.

The officials from the School Education Department, which has initiated a probe into the incident, immediately arrived at the scene and pacified the students, who then took the examination at 10.30 am.

Sources said a few months ago, the Tamil teacher, Vijayasundar, was posted on deputation to the school, which has a student strength of approximately 125. In the last week of November, he was transferred to a different school within Batlagundu.